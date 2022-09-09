Enlightenment Research LLC Has $312,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Enlightenment Research LLC grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

Insider Transactions at 3M

3M Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMM traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,481,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.81 and its 200-day moving average is $141.98. 3M has a 52 week low of $115.98 and a 52 week high of $188.51. The firm has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 83.24%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.