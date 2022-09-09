Enlightenment Research LLC Invests $436,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,624,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 65.5% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $388.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $623.42.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $9.80 on Friday, hitting $405.71. The stock had a trading volume of 24,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,314. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $452.70 and a 200-day moving average of $493.08. The company has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.81 and a 52-week high of $804.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.44 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

