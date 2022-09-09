Enlightenment Research LLC Invests $436,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,624,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 65.5% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $388.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $623.42.
Charter Communications Price Performance
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.44 EPS for the current year.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.