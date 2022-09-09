Enlightenment Research LLC Makes New $574,000 Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZM traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $82.27. 97,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,179,723. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $77.79 and a one year high of $306.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of -0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.95.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.58.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $697,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $697,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,058,575.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,523 shares of company stock worth $4,436,354 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

