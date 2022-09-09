Enlightenment Research LLC Makes New Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000. CME Group accounts for 1.1% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2,556.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 128,090 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.48. 15,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,194. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.74.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

