Enlightenment Research LLC Takes $512,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE DG traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.77. The company had a trading volume of 30,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.17 and its 200-day moving average is $234.33.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.46.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

