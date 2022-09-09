Enlightenment Research LLC Takes Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Settian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 92.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Cameco Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CCJ stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.12. The company had a trading volume of 417,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,159,050. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 258.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. Research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

