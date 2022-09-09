Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 16,770 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,770 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $30,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.80. 34,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,740. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.88.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.