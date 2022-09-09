Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 792,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,661 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Atlas worth $11,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Atlas by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 31.0% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,308,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after acquiring an additional 309,524 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 925,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 6.3% in the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 388,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 23,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.45 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

Atlas Stock Up 0.5 %

Atlas stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.73. 6,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. Atlas Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Atlas had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

Further Reading

