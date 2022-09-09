Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $24.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $24,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,234. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.69.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

