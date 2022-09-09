Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $41.63 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,039 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.7% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $41,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,525. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.60 and a 200-day moving average of $207.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

