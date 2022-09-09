Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $70.69 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 170,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $70,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $372.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,362,982. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
