Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 346,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,641 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $18,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 384.2% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,832 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 74,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.14. 15,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,109. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.62. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

