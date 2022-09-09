Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 10,805 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,805 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $15,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,270,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,949,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,201,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,747,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 360,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,952,000 after purchasing an additional 165,993 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.35. The stock had a trading volume of 20,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,023. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.67. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $47.24 and a 52-week high of $67.28.

