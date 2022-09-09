Equitable Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,054 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $21,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

RSP traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.36. 54,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054,250. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $129.56 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

