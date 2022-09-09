Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Robertson anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $292.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.08.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 8.3% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 304,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 39,309 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 39.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the second quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

