Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for September 9th (ADCT, ALEC, ANET, APA, ASBFY, AVEVF, AXL, CGEN, CYBBF, ENPH)

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, September 9th:

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

APA (NYSE:APA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $61.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $146.00.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Meltwater (OTCMKTS:MWTRF) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $46.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $47.00.

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has €45.00 ($45.92) price target on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

Quálitas Controladora (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $26.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $52.00 price target on the stock.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00.

