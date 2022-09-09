Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for September 9th (ADCT, ALEC, ANET, APA, ASBFY, AVEVF, AXL, CGEN, CYBBF, ENPH)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, September 9th:
ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.
Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.
APA (NYSE:APA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.
AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.
American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.
Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $61.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00.
HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.
HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.
HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.
Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $146.00.
LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Meltwater (OTCMKTS:MWTRF) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.
New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $46.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $47.00.
Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.
NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has €45.00 ($45.92) price target on the stock.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
NVR (NYSE:NVR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.
Quálitas Controladora (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.
Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating.
Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating.
Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock.
Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $26.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.
Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $52.00 price target on the stock.
Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00.
Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.