Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for September 9th (ADCT, ALEC, ANET, APA, ASBFY, AVEVF, AXL, CGEN, CYBBF, ENPH)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, September 9th:

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

APA (NYSE:APA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $61.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $146.00.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Meltwater (OTCMKTS:MWTRF) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $46.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $47.00.

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has €45.00 ($45.92) price target on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

Quálitas Controladora (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $26.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $52.00 price target on the stock.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00.

