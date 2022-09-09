ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion.
ESAB Stock Performance
Shares of ESAB traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.90. 275,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.39. ESAB has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $58.08.
ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $661.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that ESAB will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESAB. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ESAB Company Profile
ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.
