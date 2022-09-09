Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC trimmed its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,177 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Essent Group worth $7,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 74,633.3% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 125,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 19,647 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 48,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 326.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ESNT traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,296. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.29 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 85.02% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ESNT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Essent Group to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

