Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.39-$7.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.27 billion-$18.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.97 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.22-$1.32 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.05. 14,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,603. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.25.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $318.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,168 shares of company stock worth $8,686,264 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

