Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,388,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 819,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,796,000 after purchasing an additional 613,122 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 606,822 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Etsy by 3,851.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 614,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,319,000 after purchasing an additional 598,550 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Etsy by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,846,000 after buying an additional 577,075 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $1,545,819.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $1,545,819.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,320 shares of company stock worth $10,959,493. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Trading Up 2.3 %

ETSY stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.81. 34,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,517. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.91 and its 200-day moving average is $104.28. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “mkt outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.35.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.