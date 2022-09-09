Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,151.54

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,151.54 ($13.91) and traded as high as GBX 1,446 ($17.47). Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at GBX 1,446 ($17.47), with a volume of 876,205 shares.

Euromoney Institutional Investor Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 14,480.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,421.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,155.14.

Euromoney Institutional Investor Company Profile

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fast Markets, Financial & Professional Services, and Asset Management. The Fast Market segment provides commodity price benchmarks and analysis to its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, forest products, and agriculture industries.

