Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.60 million-$111.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.57 million. Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.33-$0.38 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Everbridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.54.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge Stock Performance

EVBG traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.45. 36,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 0.69. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $164.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2,380.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.