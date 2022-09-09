ExNetwork Token (EXNT) Trading Up 4.5% This Week

ExNetwork Token (EXNT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One ExNetwork Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0355 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. ExNetwork Token has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $10,452.00 worth of ExNetwork Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ExNetwork Token has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 90.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.22 or 0.00797571 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00790954 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015446 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020177 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000298 BTC.
ExNetwork Token Coin Profile
ExNetwork Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,050,105 coins. ExNetwork Token’s official Twitter account is @exncapital and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ExNetwork Token is exnetwork.community.
ExNetwork Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ExNetwork Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExNetwork Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.