FansTime (FTI) Market Cap Hits $199,447.50

FansTime (FTI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. FansTime has a total market cap of $199,447.50 and $1.81 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,280.87 or 0.99837811 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036534 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FansTime is www.fanstime.org/english.html.

Buying and Selling FansTime

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

