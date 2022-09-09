Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 12,147 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,643,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $185,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,135,000 after purchasing an additional 136,229 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,720 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.77. 59,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,721. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,725. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

