Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 49,319 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,161,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,319 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Baidu worth $153,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 342.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 61.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Benchmark dropped their price target on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.86.

Baidu Trading Up 2.5 %

Baidu Profile

Shares of BIDU traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.22. The company had a trading volume of 51,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,548. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.62 and a 52-week high of $182.60.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.