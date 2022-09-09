Federated Hermes Inc. Has $132.86 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,257 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.31% of Arista Networks worth $132,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 20.9% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 61,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $1,473,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 268.5% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 34,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 25,282 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 49.7% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $49,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,002.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total transaction of $388,833.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,845.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $49,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,812 shares in the company, valued at $223,002.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,229 shares of company stock valued at $29,995,331 over the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.7 %

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,750. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.78. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

