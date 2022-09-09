Federated Hermes Inc. Has $213.90 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,489,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,070,468 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.02% of PPL worth $213,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in PPL by 161.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.74. 35,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,539,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $30.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPL. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,778. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

