Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 20,153 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,153 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.08% of Accenture worth $176,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.08. 31,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.77 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $294.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.56.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.17.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

