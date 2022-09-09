Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 58,732 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,944,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,732 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $196,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,754,000 after acquiring an additional 24,223 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after acquiring an additional 54,246 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $796,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.59. The company had a trading volume of 72,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,714. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.47. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.52 and a beta of 0.93. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. Truist Financial upped their price target on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.