Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 248,140 shares during the period. Crown Castle accounts for approximately 0.5% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.30% of Crown Castle worth $242,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in Crown Castle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 225,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,077,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 16,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.26. The company had a trading volume of 12,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,015. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.91.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.17%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.94.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

