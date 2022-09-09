Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 40,744 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,744 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $144,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of argenx by 14.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 88,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP increased its stake in shares of argenx by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,561,000 after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 26,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of argenx by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on argenx from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on argenx from $404.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.50.

NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $393.22. 4,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,122. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $249.50 and a twelve month high of $403.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $372.11 and a 200 day moving average of $333.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 0.83.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($3.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.76) by $0.95. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.45% and a negative net margin of 538.17%. The firm had revenue of $85.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

