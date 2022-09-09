Ferris Capital LLC Has $19.48 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ferris Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 4.5% of Ferris Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bank OZK lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average of $43.96.

