Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Up 15.2% Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $69.66 million and $14.67 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0934 or 0.00000438 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00095306 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00075489 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00033037 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008192 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000275 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008951 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.