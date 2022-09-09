FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) versus Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Critical Review

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) and Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FG Financial Group and Everest Re Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Everest Re Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Everest Re Group has a consensus price target of $331.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.21%. Given Everest Re Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Everest Re Group is more favorable than FG Financial Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG Financial Group N/A -146.22% -36.96% Everest Re Group 6.61% 11.41% 2.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of FG Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Everest Re Group shares are held by institutional investors. 60.5% of FG Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Everest Re Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FG Financial Group and Everest Re Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG Financial Group $7.59 million 1.93 -$8.51 million ($3.27) -0.48 Everest Re Group $11.87 billion 0.94 $1.38 billion $19.73 14.33

Everest Re Group has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group. FG Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everest Re Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Everest Re Group beats FG Financial Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents in Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, including marine, aviation, surety, errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, mortgage reinsurance, other specialty lines, accident and health, and workers' compensation products. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

