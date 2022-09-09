FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Shares Up 3.7%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.63. 2,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 10,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

FIBRA Prologis Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53.

FIBRA Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.