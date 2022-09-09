Financial Review: BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) and ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS)

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ONE Group Hospitality and BT Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONE Group Hospitality 0 0 3 0 3.00 BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

ONE Group Hospitality presently has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 129.89%. Given ONE Group Hospitality’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ONE Group Hospitality is more favorable than BT Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

39.7% of ONE Group Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of ONE Group Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ONE Group Hospitality and BT Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONE Group Hospitality $277.18 million 0.85 $31.35 million $0.75 9.67 BT Brands $8.45 million 1.81 $610,000.00 $0.06 39.51

ONE Group Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than BT Brands. ONE Group Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BT Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ONE Group Hospitality and BT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONE Group Hospitality 8.17% 35.49% 9.56% BT Brands 2.15% 3.17% 2.03%

Summary

ONE Group Hospitality beats BT Brands on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc., a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations. Its hospitality food and beverage solutions include developing, managing, and operating restaurants, bars, rooftops, pools, banqueting, catering, private dining rooms, room service, and mini bars; and offers hospitality advisory and consulting services. The company operates restaurants primarily under the STK and Kona Grill brands. As of December 31, 2021, it owned, operated, managed, or licensed 60 venues, including 23 STKs and 24 Kona Grills in North America, Europe, and the Middle East, as well as 13 F&B venues in seven hotels and casinos in the United States and Europe. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About BT Brands

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

