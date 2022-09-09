Financial Survey: CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) and PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU)

PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PropertyGuru and CSG Systems International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PropertyGuru alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PropertyGuru N/A -34.08% -21.42% CSG Systems International 4.21% 21.23% 6.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.5% of PropertyGuru shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of CSG Systems International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of CSG Systems International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PropertyGuru $75.96 million 10.85 -$138.97 million N/A N/A CSG Systems International $1.05 billion 1.73 $72.33 million $1.40 40.40

This table compares PropertyGuru and CSG Systems International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than PropertyGuru.

Risk and Volatility

PropertyGuru has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PropertyGuru and CSG Systems International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PropertyGuru 0 1 2 0 2.67 CSG Systems International 0 0 3 0 3.00

PropertyGuru currently has a consensus target price of $7.95, indicating a potential upside of 55.58%. CSG Systems International has a consensus target price of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.07%. Given PropertyGuru’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PropertyGuru is more favorable than CSG Systems International.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats PropertyGuru on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PropertyGuru

(Get Rating)

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

About CSG Systems International

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc. to the North American cable and satellite markets. The company also provides managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its solutions, as well as licenses various solutions, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. It serves retail, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and government entities. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.