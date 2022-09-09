First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by RVB Capital Management LLC

RVB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. First Industrial Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of RVB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. RVB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 252.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FR traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $52.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,907. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.79 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.95.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.55 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 62.25%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.