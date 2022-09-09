First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 386,624 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 386,624 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of UnitedHealth Group worth $452,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE UNH traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $526.19. The stock had a trading volume of 53,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,808. The company has a market capitalization of $492.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $528.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.42. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

