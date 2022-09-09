First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 253.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,047,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 751,184 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.23% of American Tower worth $263,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1,115.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58,981 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.53.

American Tower Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.69. The company had a trading volume of 16,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,478. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.35. The stock has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.71.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

