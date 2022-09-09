First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Shares Gap Up to $17.11

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.11, but opened at $17.57. First Watch Restaurant Group shares last traded at $17.53, with a volume of 135 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FWRG. Barclays lifted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.68.

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.54.

Institutional Trading of First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $184.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

Further Reading

