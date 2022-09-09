First Western Trust Bank Acquires New Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

PG stock opened at $137.86 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

