First Western Trust Bank Acquires Shares of 43,668 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWS. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $277,765,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,256,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,350,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,161,000 after acquiring an additional 282,059 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,663,000 after acquiring an additional 277,978 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,378,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,249,000 after acquiring an additional 219,106 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $108.94 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $98.36 and a one year high of $124.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.46.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

