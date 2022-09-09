First Western Trust Bank Buys New Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,053,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,886,000. Stryker accounts for about 56.0% of First Western Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First Western Trust Bank owned 1.07% of Stryker as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $220.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.79. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.57.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.