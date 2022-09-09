First Western Trust Bank Buys New Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $187.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.69 and a 200-day moving average of $189.79. The firm has a market cap of $126.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $228.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

