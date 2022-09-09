First Western Trust Bank Invests $10.03 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,027,000. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.5% of First Western Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $299.90 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

