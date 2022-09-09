First Western Trust Bank Invests $2.23 Million in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 101,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 1,328.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 159,470 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $1,562,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,105,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,566,000 after acquiring an additional 426,987 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 344,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 88,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SSR Mining

In other news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $86,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,542.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $277,452 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSR Mining Price Performance

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

SSR Mining stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 19.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

