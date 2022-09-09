First Western Trust Bank Purchases Shares of 18,487 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 575.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 561,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,042,000 after buying an additional 478,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,222,000 after buying an additional 17,779 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $76.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $77.53.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

