Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.26-$4.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$3.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion. Five Below also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.19 EPS.

Five Below Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $3.89 on Friday, hitting $142.99. 34,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,278. Five Below has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.01. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Five Below to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Five Below to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 793.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

